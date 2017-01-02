Live music event for QA Hospital’s surgical robot

A MUSIC event is raising money to help keep a surgical robot at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The Rocky Aid Live Event will kick off this Friday at the Sunshine Inn, in Farlington, and will feature live band Vinyl Tap who play 1960s, 70s and 80s music.

There will be a raffle too with prizes including a cut a blow dry hair voucher, make-up, hair products and champagne. It starts at 7pm.

The evening is raising money for the Da Vinci Robot which performs key-hole surgery.

Tickets are £6. For more information call The Rocky Appeal office on (023) 9328 6487 or Jenny Hastings on (023) 9379 9905.