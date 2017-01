LIVE music and Disney characters will help raise awareness of World Cancer Day.

The organisers behind annual Portsmouth event Relay for Life will be at Gunwharf Quays this Saturday to raise money and awareness.

There will be live music, a steel band and Mickey and Minnie Mouse characters.

Every year, Portsmouth Relay for Life is held for Cancer Research UK in July and it is the oldest Relay for Life in the UK. About 400 people take part every year.