‘London Road will not be solved easily’

A COUNCILLOR says the problem of air quality along London Road will not be solved quickly.

Julie Bird, independent city councillor for Fratton, said she was ‘encouraged’ that the report showed the air quality was getting better.

She said: ‘I was quite encouraged by the report and the council is indeed working up a plan to implement measures to tackle air pollution.

‘Of course London Road is a problem and it does not benefit from the sea breeze that more coastal areas of the city get.

‘It will not be easy to solve as the road is a thoroughfare for cars and buses at all times.

‘You could try and change the times for delivery trucks to reduce blockages to improve traffic flow.’

Cllr Bird pointed to a potential increase in electric car usage with car manufacturers turning green as Britain plans to ban all diesel and petrol cars and vans from 2040.

She added: ‘Cars are going more green so that will have an effect on battling air pollution.’