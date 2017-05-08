Macmillan bus to give information in Waterlooville and Fareham

FREE cancer advice and support will be available from a mobile service.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s bus, called Bertie, will be in Waterlooville and Wickham as part of its tour around Hampshire.

Specialists will be on hand to answer questions and give out information and, with summer on the way, they will also be giving warnings about skin cancer. They are encouraging anyone with worries to stop by.

On May 19 they will be near the Clock Tower, on London Road in Waterlooville, between 10am and 3pm. The next day, on May 20 they will be at Wickham Horse Fair between 9am and 3pm.