Material Girls group to sell furniture accessories to support cancer trust

CUSHIONS and other various furniture accessories are set to go on sale in aid of a cancer trust.

Portsmouth’s ‘Material Girls’ group will be at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham tomorrow to sell the expansive collection which ranges from blankets to tablecloths and indoor decorations.

All of the funds from the sales will be in aid of Portsmouth Cancer Trust.

The collection, entitled ‘Home Sweet Home’, is the culmination of the group’s months of work at the Royal Beach Hotel in Southsea.

Pam Lander Brinkley, founder of the group, said: ‘For the past three years we have chosen a charity and a theme in order to raise funds for a local cause.

‘We have previously raised funds for the Rocky Appeal and Rowans Hospice. This year we wanted to support the Portsmouth Cancer Trust.’

The trust is a fundraising initiative to improve women’s health by supporting Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust in its effort to promote research data gathered from ovarian cancer screenings.

The collection will include a raffle to win one of three full-size hand-made quilts and will be on sale from the hospital foyer from 10am to 5pm tomorrow and from 12 noon until 7pm on Friday.