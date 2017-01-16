Meeting in Fareham on future of NHS services

PEOPLE can learn about how the NHS is planning to change over the next five years at a meeting in Fareham.

Fareham and Gosport Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) will be talking about the Hampshire sustainability and transformation plan (STP) at their meeting on Wednesday.

The hour-long session will be given by chief officer Richard Samuel who has led the development of the STP.

It is hoped the talk will provide people with the opportunity to learn more about the NHS plans over the next five years with time afterwards for questions.

Following the talk, there will be a full governing body meeting of CCG members.

The presentation starts at 1pm in the Octagon Room at Ferneham Hall with the board meeting following at 2pm.