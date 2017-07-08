Members of south eastern Hampshire CCG voted onto national board

REPRESENTATIVES from a clinical commissioning group (CCG) have been elected onto the board of a national body.

Dr Barbara Rushton, clinical lead for south eastern Hampshire CCG, and Susanne Hasselmann, deputy chairman of the same CCG, have been voted onto the board of the NHS Clinical Commissioners (NHSCC).

The NHSCC is an independent organisation representing CCGs in England.

Dr Rushton said she was ‘honoured, flattered and excited’ to be voted onto the board while Ms Hasselmann said she was ‘delighted’ to be re-elected onto the board.

Both Dr Rushton and Ms Hasselmann are part of the newly-formed Hampshire CCGs partnership and members of the newly-formed board.

It is made up of Fareham and Gosport, north east Hampshire and Farnham, North Hampshire and south eastern Hampshire CCGs.

The partnership was established in April to improve patient care.