Meningitis vaccination advice to students

STUDENTS across Hampshire are urged to get vaccinated against meningitis and septicaemia.
Public Health England says cases of meningitis and septicaemia caused by the aggressive meningococcal W strain are still rising and that the MenACWY vaccine is the best form of protection against these four strains of the deadly disease, known as Men A, C, W and Y.
All can cause meningitis and septicaemia.
Officials say more than 2 million eligible young people have already received the MenACWY vaccine, but some remain unvaccinated.
Clare Simpson, PHE’s screening and immunisations lead for Hampshire and Isle of Wight, said: ‘The MenACWY vaccination programme will save lives and prevent lifelong and devastating disability.
‘We have seen a rapid increase in MenW cases across England in recent years and vaccination is the most effective way of protecting against infection.’
Further information is on the NHS Choices website.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.