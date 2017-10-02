Mental health charity gets funding to continue wellbeing services

Have your say

A MENTAL health charity has been awarded funding to continue to deliver wellbeing services.

Solent Mind was given the grant by Hampshire County Council and local clinical commissioning groups to continue wellbeing services in Fareham and Gosport.

Beginning this September, the new three-year contract is part of a wider service, delivered with Andover Mind and Havant and East Hants Mind.

Caroline Payne, manager of Fareham and Gosport wellbeing service, said: ‘We are delighted Solent Mind will be continuing to deliver services.

‘Over the last five years we have supported a wide range of people who have a mental health diagnosis or concerns about their mental health.

‘Through one-on-one work, therapeutic groups, workshops and a range of activities, people learn skills to improve their mental wellbeing and share experiences in a friendly and supportive environment.

‘We are looking forward to the next three years.’