Mobile cancer information

THE MACMILLAN Cancer Support bus will be making its way to Hampshire next week.

The bus serves as a mobile information service, with specialists on hand to answer questions.

On Monday, September 11, the bus will be in London Road Precinct, Waterlooville, from 10am to 4pm; the next day it will be near St Faith’s Church in Havant from 9am to 3pm, before going to West Street in Fareham on Wednesday from 10am to 4pm.