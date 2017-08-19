MP thanks town’s stem cell donors

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage has thanked the people who have joined a charity’s campaign to increase the number of stem cell donors in the UK.

Anthony Nolan’s Communities vs Blood Cancer campaign celebrates the people who have already registered as donors and raises awareness of the shortage of donors that still exists.

In Gosport, 1,192 people registered to become a stem cell donor.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘Donating stem cells is straightforward but it could make an enormous difference to someone.

‘I strongly hope that more people from the Gosport constituency will be inspired to sign up and show that together, our communities can provide a cure for blood cancer.’

In total, 645,000 people in the UK are on the Anthony Nolan register, any of whom could be a match for someone with blood cancer.

For more information about the charity, and to register, go to anthonynolan.org.