MP wants CPR taught in secondary schools

SECONDARY schools should be teaching students how to perform CPR.

That is the message from Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage, who recently met the British Heart Foundation, St John Ambulance and British Heart Foundation.

At the meeting, the MP discussed making first aid part of the PSHE curriculum.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘It is worrying to hear the number of lives being lost because rates of bystander CPR in the UK are too low.

‘Every second counts, and CPR really is the difference between life and death.

‘All young people should have the skills to save a life, so I’m supporting first aid skills on the school curriculum as a vital part of the PSHE curriculum.’

Chief executive of the British Heart Foundation Simon Gillespie said: ‘The chance of surviving is almost zero if people collapse and receive no bystander CPR until the emergency services arrive.

‘There is clearly a huge benefit to the public knowing life saving CPR skills – thousands of deaths could be prevented.’