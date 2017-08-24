MPs say addressing issues at QA Hospital is imperative

PORTSMOUTH South MP Stephen Morgan said he will meet Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust in response to a damning report looking at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The Labour politician called the findings in the report, which included the hospital being rated as inadequate for safety, care and leadership, a real worry.

Meon Valley MP George Hollingbery

The report was published today by the Care Quality Commission after the inspection at the Cosham hospital.

Mr Morgan said: ‘Patient safety must always be an absolute priority for our health services in Portsmouth.

‘The fact the CQC has found it to be inadequate at QA is of huge concern to me, and, I’m sure, all at the trust.

‘People in our great city expect and deserve access to safe, high quality healthcare.

‘I have already been in contact with the team at QA and I understand they have developed a constructive relationship with the CQC and have listened carefully to the concerns outlined in the report.’

Mr Morgan praised the staff for their efforts.

He added: ‘It is clear staff have been operating under huge pressures, and I thank them for everything they do, day in, day out, to provide health and care services.’

Meon Valley MP George Hollingbery said: ‘I have spoken with the medical director of the trust to express my disappointment over the continuing problems at QA and in particular with the discharging of patients. This has been a problem at the hospital over a number of years which now seems to have had an impact on overall standards of patient care.

‘I asked that all MPs with constituencies affected are kept up to date on what progress is being made.’