Mum praises ‘selfless team’ at QA Hospital who helped saved baby

A MUM-of-two has thanked the selfless hospital staff who helped keep her ‘miracle baby’ alive.

Francesca Failes is praising the team at Queen Alexandra Hospital who cared for her daughter Florence after she was born.

In February 2014, the now three-year-old was rushed to the Cosham hospital from St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester after she had difficulty breathing and responding following her birth.

She spent time on the neonatal intensive care unit and Francesca said she could not fault the care given by the staff.

The 27-year-old is sharing her story as part of the We Love QA campaign in The News.

Launched last week, The News is encouraging readers to share stories of when QA Hospital delivered outstanding or life-saving care.

Francesca, from Southbourne near Emsworth, said: ‘In the end stages of my pregnancy I had reduced foetal movement so I was induced at 38 weeks at St Richard’s Hospital.

‘When Florence was born she wasn’t responding or breathing properly and kept having seizures.

‘She had to be sent to QA via an ambulance and a series of tests were conducted which revealed she had suffered a lack of oxygen to the brain when she was born.

‘To help reduce damage to the brain, she was put in an incubator which causes mild hypothermia.’

After 72 hours in the incubator Florence’s body temperature was slowly increased and, five days after being born, her dad Kieran was able to hold her for the first time.

She underwent more tests and treatment and slowly, her condition started to improve.

Florence had to go to back to QA for regular checks-ups but aged 18 months she was discharged by her consultant.

Francesca added: ‘I truly believe if Florence hadn’t been transferred to QA Hospital, I wouldn’t have a daughter or she would be really disabled.

‘The tests they did at the start helped get the treatment she needed quickly, the medical team were amazing.

‘As well as her care, it was other things that also made them stand out.

‘When we first arrived we were able to stay in their live-in room so we could be with Florence 24/7 and one of the nurses stayed with me for the afternoon to help me breastfeed after I had trouble with it initially.

‘The consultants would start their shifts early and finish late – they are selfless people.

‘For me, they are fantastic people and deserve recognition for everything they do.’

