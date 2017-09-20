Music evening in Gosport to raise awareness for Dignity in Dying campaign

Have your say

A MUSIC evening is looking to raise money and awareness for assisted dying.

Dignity in Dying Fest, organised by Emma Cozzi, will be showing support for a national campaign to get the law changed to allow terminally ill, mentally competent adults to have a legally-assisted death.

Witnessing my mum’s death, I felt outraged the law allowed this to happen. Emma Cozzi

The event, in Gosport, is the second big fundraiser the 29-year-old has organised following the death of her mum Ruth last year.

She died following a painful struggle against a rare bacterial disease which destroys skin tissue.

Emma said: ‘Witnessing my mum’s death, I felt outraged the law allowed this to happen.

‘All I could do was be next to her but there was nothing I could actually do to stop this despite my mum’s wishes.

‘Many people don’t think about this issue until they have a reason to – I want to help with changing that.

‘It’s simple – terminally-ill people should have the right to die with dignity and right now they can’t.’

Dignity in Dying is being held on September 29, three days after Ruth’s birthday.

Emma, from North End, added: ‘I am holding the festival as close to September 26 as possible, which is my mum’s birthday.

‘Last year I climbed Mount Snowdon and I wanted to do something again around the same time.

‘This year would have been my mum’s 60th birthday so the event has a 1960s theme with live music from Mr Clean – sounds of The Jam and The Fab Beatles.’

The evening will also have a raffle and a prize for best costume but fancy dress is optional.

Emma said: ‘The last time the assisted dying law was politically discussed was in 2015 when it was voted down.

‘Since then there have been a number of countries where assisted dying has been legalised like Canada and three states in America.

‘Millions of people around the world have access to assisted dying. The UK needs to start discussing it.’

The national Dignity in Dying campaign is currently supporting Noel Conway, a man with terminal motor neurone disease who has mounted a legal challenge against the ban on assisted dying.

A judgment on his case is expected later this year following a High Court hearing in July.

Dignity in Dying Fest is being held on September 29 at The Lounge, on Lees Lane. Tickets are £10 and available at tinyurl.com/didfest.