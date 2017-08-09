Music evening in Gosport to raise cash for stillborn charity

Have your say

TWO huge Take That fans have organised an event to raise money for a charity which supports parents whose babies have died.

Tania Martin, from Gosport, and Laura Hyams have asked Gary Barlow tribute act Dan Hadfield to perform as they aim to raise as much money as possible.

Laura and I met through a Take That fan group so it seemed right to have a Gary Barlow tribute act at the fundraiser. Tania Martin

The fundraiser is being held at Thorngate Halls, in Gosport, and money will be donated to the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity (Sands).

The charity supported Laura when her daughter Charlotte was born stillborn.

Laura and Tania met through a Take That fan group and became close friends.

They have been planning this fundraiser for a year.

Tania said: ‘We are really excited for the event and there are still tickets available.

‘I have known Dan Hadfield for years and he is such a good act. He really brings something extra to his performances and people love him.

‘Laura and I met through a Take That fan group so it seemed right to have a Gary Barlow tribute act at the fundraiser.’

The event, happening next month, will have a DJ, hog roast, a vegetarian option and a raffle.

Prizes have been donated and include signed memorabilia from celebrities.

Tania added: ‘We really want to raise as much as we can.

‘This charity means a lot to Laura and we wanted to give something back to them.

‘Tickets are still on sale.’

The fundraiser is on September 16 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £25 and include the hog roast.

Anyone wanting to donate or buy tickets should email ttandswing@gmail.com.