Music evening raises £5,000 to help Portsmouth woman get treatment for condition

A CONCERT raised thousands of pounds to help a woman get treatment for her eating disorder.

Sarah Hill organised the event in Bishop’s Waltham as part of her fundraising efforts to raise £40,000 for her daughter Amy to be treated for anorexia.

The 27-year-old, from Southsea, has been dealing with the condition for 10 years.

Steve Hill, Amy’s stepdad, helped with organising the concert at Jubilee Hall.

He said: ‘Our concert and social evening was a phenomenal success.

‘It has boosted the Saving Amy fund by around £5,000 and donations are still coming in.’

Sarah added: ‘It’s an amazing amount and we are overwhelmed by the response from the whole community in Bishop’s Waltham, Durley and beyond.

‘Coverage in The News and exposure on social media has definitely raised awareness of our plight.

‘Others have come out about their own struggles with this dreadful ailment. So many people have pitched in with positive help.’

Steve thanked the staff at the Barleycorn Inn, in Bishop’s Waltham, who ran the bar and are donating a percentage of their takings. He also thanked the businesses who put up prizes for the auction.

As previously reported in The News the £40,000 will go towards care that is more personalised to Amy’s needs. To donate or for more information visit gofundme.com/xjnuu-saving-amy.