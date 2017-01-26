Naomi House organising obstacle course to raise money

HANGING from monkey bars, bouncing across inflatables and taking on gladiators are just some of the obstacles in a charity race.

Naomi House and Jacksplace have organised the Gauntlet Games where people will have to take on the challenges along a 5km and 10km race course.

The event is coming this summer to Hampshire and will raise money for the hospice which helps children from across the Portsmouth area with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses.

It is hoped hundreds of people will sign up for the race, raising more than £50,000.

Charlotte Patrick, events fundraiser at Naomi House and Jacksplace, said: ‘We have been looking for an event just like Gauntlet Games for some time.

‘It is perfect for groups of friends or workmates looking for a giggle, as well as more serious runners and obstacle race competitors who want to push themselves and chase down a personal best.

‘We would urge people to sign up early to secure their space and help local life-limited children, young people and their families on good days, difficult days and last days.’

The race is open to anyone aged over 17 and is being held at Matterley Bowl, near Winchester on May 13.

Entry before March 1 costs £30 per person and each participant is asked to raise a minimum of £100 for Naomi House & Jacksplace. To sign up, visit naomihouse.org.uk/events/518-gauntlet-games.