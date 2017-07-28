NATIONAL: Charlie Gard has died, says family spokeman

Have your say

Charlie Gard, an 11-month-old baby at the centre of a legal row over his treatment had died.

A family spokesman has confirmed the infant's death this evening.

The baby was at the centre of a High Court battle as his parents fiercely fought for the chance to take him to the US to undergo treatment for his rare genetic condition.

His death comes after a High Court judge denied the couple their wish for extra days to make more memories with their son.