NATIONAL: Charlie Gard has died, says family spokeman

Charlie Gard, an 11-month-old baby at the centre of a legal row over his treatment had died.
A family spokesman has confirmed the infant's death this evening.
The baby was at the centre of a High Court battle as his parents fiercely fought for the chance to take him to the US to undergo treatment for his rare genetic condition.
His death comes after a High Court judge denied the couple their wish for extra days to make more memories with their son.
