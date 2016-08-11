NatWest pleased to be involved in The News’ Best of Health Awards

They understand the hard work and effort that goes into keeping patients happy.

That is why NatWest has continued its support of The News’ Best of Health Awards.

The bank is sponsoring Dentist of the Year for the second year running.

Steve Cripps, specialist healthcare manager for NatWest based in Fareham, said: ‘NatWest is pleased to continue its association with these prestigious awards and sponsor the Dentist of the Year for a further year.

‘The continuing changing face of the dental market brings fresh challenges to both new and existing practice owners.

‘With these challenges come many exciting opportunities, but also financial headaches.’

Steve is one of three experienced relationship managers specialising in the dental market.

He works alongside his colleagues Ian Heads and Paul Stewart.

They regularly deal with a wide range of healthcare professionals including regulators, accountants, valuers, lawyers, health and safety experts, property developers and planners.

Steve added: ‘This gives our relationship managers the ability to approach deals “from both sides of the desk” and understand the different viewpoints of everyone involved.’

All entries for the Best of Health Awards will be considered by a panel of judges, who will pick winners and runners-up.

The 12 categories aim to cover a range of professions from paramedics to community nurses.

A full nomination list will feature in The News before the glamorous awards night takes place at the Guildhall in Portsmouth on Friday, October 14.

If you know a health hero, check out the awards list below and nominate them for an award by using the coupon provided.

You can then send it to: Ellie Pilmoor, Best of Health Awards, The News, 1000 Lakeside, Western Road, North Harbour, Portsmouth PO6 3EN.

The deadline to submit your nominations is Friday, September 9.

Please provide full details of yourself and your nominee.