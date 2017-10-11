New book shares memories of Gosport hospital

Have your say

A NEW book has been released telling the story of hospital life through the eyes of staff and patients.

Memories of Haslar spans seven decades of stories from the Gosport hospital, plus photographs taken throughout its lifetime.

The book was compiled by David Gary and Eric Birbeck.

Eric said: ‘Some stories will make you laugh, and some will bring a tear to your eye.

‘All will make you realise what a special place Haslar occupies in people’s hearts.’

The book is available from Gosport Tourist Information Centre, Gosport Discovery Centre, Stoke Gallery, and Lee Book Shop.