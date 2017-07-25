New chief executive for Queen Alexandra Hospital appointed

A NEW chief executive has been appointed for the Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Mark Cubbon has taken on the role at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust - the organisation which runs the Cosham site.

The former nurse previously held the role of regional chief operating officer for the midlands and east at NHS Improvement and says his new trust is facing some 'very significant challenges.'

He said: 'I am delighted to be joining the trust as chief executive. The trust has some very significant challenges, as part of my recruitment I met with many members of the team and I was struck by their passion and professionalism.

'There is a lot of hard work going on and it is my job to ensure we are focused on the future, harnessing the talent and ambition of our staff for the benefit of others.'

The hospital has struggled with a number of problems in recent years in terms of meeting targets, notably in preventing 'bed-blocking'.

The News revealed earlier this year that nearly £2m was being wasted at the hospital each month due to the problem and the site missed out on £7.6m in government funding earlier this summer due to its 'deteriorating financial position.'

He added: 'I am looking forward to working together to improve the services we provide. This will require strong partnership working with colleagues in social care and other NHS organisations, too.

'My role, with the support of the executive team, is to get those relationships right and ensure that we are well placed to provide the very best care for every patient, now and in the future.'

Mark Nellthorp, interim chairman said: 'I am excited to announce Mark's appointment. He brings a very strong commitment to patient-focused care, informed by a wealth of clinical and leadership experience. We are very fortunate to have someone of Mark's calibre join us as chief executive.'