New face is hired for ambulance trust post

AN AMBULANCE service has appointed a new chairwoman for its trust.

Lena Samuels has been appointed by the council of governors to the post of chairwoman of South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust. This combines both the board of directors and the council of governors.

She will take up the £40,000-a-year post on April 1 for an initial period of three years and will serve as a non-executive director from January 1.

Lena is an associate non-executive director with the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, a position that will cease when she joins Scas and previous to this was a non-executive director with University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust.

She said: ‘I want to take this opportunity to confirm my value of and passion for the health service. I am looking forward to taking up this important role, moving Scas forward to meet the new challenges and opportunities for the future.’