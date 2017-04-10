New free helpline for bereaved parents

A CHARITY offering support for parents who have lost a baby has a new freephone number.

Bereaved parents and their families in Portsmouth and Hampshire will no longer face a fee to call Sands, the stillbirth and neonatal death charity, helpline.

It will provide a safe, confidential place for anyone who has been affected by the death of a baby – whether they died long ago or recently.

It is open from Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 5.30pm and Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6pm until 10pm.

The number is 0808 164 3332. For more details visit sands.org.uk/support.