New online 111 service outlined by Jeremy Hunt

A NEW service for patients to enter their symptoms online and receive advice or a call back from a health professional is due to be outlined today.

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt will speak of the new online 111 service which will also allow people to books appointments, access medical records and order prescriptions.

The NHS.uk system, which is hoped to be ready by the end of next year, will offer a new online triage system for the NHS’s 111 service.

It is being developed with patients and clinicians and will be trialled before it is available for the general public to use.

Mr Hunt said: ‘We live in the age of the smartphone, and we want the NHS to reflect that.

‘Our new plans will make it easier for patients to get medical support and information they need.

‘It should encourage more of us to use the growing range of online NHS services available.’

The announcement comes as a review into IT in the NHS is published.