Number of pink events to raise money for charity

A NUMBER of buildings have turned pink to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Spinnaker Tower in Gunwharf Quays lit up in the colour last week to show its support, along with South Parade Pier and Portsmouth Cathedral.

As part of the worldwide campaign, which happens every October, people are encouraged to wear something pink this Friday for Wear It Pink Day. The event raises money for Breast Cancer Now and last year hundreds of people across Portsmouth and the surrounding area took part.

To boost donations to the charity, Avon area manager Sharon Forder organised the annual Pink Walk on Sunday in Southsea.