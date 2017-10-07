Nurses ready for flu battle

Have your say

SCHOOL nurses are preparing to offer the flu vaccine to 80,000 children in the county.

Nurses from Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust will be offering the vaccine to all infant, junior and primary schools in Hampshire, as well as children who are home educated.

Jane Levers from the trust said: ‘he flu vaccine for children is given as a single dose of nasal spray squirted up each nostril.

‘The fact that it’s needle-free is clearly a big advantage for children, and the nasal spray has fewer side effects.

‘Flu can be very unpleasant for children and for adults – and some children can develop complications such as chest or ear infections.’

Parents are advised to speak to their GP or practice nurse for more information.