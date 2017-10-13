Pamper evening and fair to raise cash for Da Vinci robot

A PAMPER evening and Christmas fair will be raising money to help pay off the cost of the Da Vinci robot at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Jeannette Jones has organised the event at Fratton Park to fundraise for the surgical robot which performs non-invasive, key-hole surgery, at the Cosham site.

Mick told us that he had to raise all the monies before June and I felt like I needed to do something. Jeannette Jones

The evening, in November, will have a range of stalls selling unique gifts as well as the chance for visitors to be pampered in 20-minute taster sessions.

The News has launched its own campaign Da Vinci: The Final Push to see the remaining balance of the robot paid off before June next year.

The Rocky Appeal, which has been fundraising for the hi-tech equipment for the past few years, has eight months to pay £350,000 to American firm Intuitive Surgical who has leased it to QA Hospital.

Jeannette said: ‘I have 15 therapists who will be waiting to offer 20-minute taster sessions of everything from Reiki and Indian head massages to reflexology and tarot readings.

‘Slots are available to book on the day and customers would pay the trader directly.

‘I also have more than 220 stalls selling an array of items which are not available on the high street.

‘For example Forever Living Aloe Vera products to Scentsy Candles and handmade Lino printed products to Wikaniko, which is a one stop shop for Eco products.

‘A harpist will also be there allowing people a chance to try out this most beautiful instrument.

‘The obligatory raffle and tombola will be there for additional fundraising.’

As previously reported QA Hospital is the only facility in the south to have a Da Vinci robot and has been used more than 2,000 times since its introduction in 2012.

It had been used around 400 times for patients with colorectal cancer — one of five areas of the body the robot can be used for.

The hospital is also a training centre for Europe.

Jeannette added: ‘I belong to Business Builders, whose chosen charities to support this year are Brain Tumour Research and QA Hospital.

‘While there, Mick Lyons from the Rocky Appeal did a chat about the machine. We were meant to see it in action but an emergency came in, so it was in use.

‘Mick told us that he had to raise all the monies before June and I felt like I needed to do something.’

The event is on November 11 between 10am and 4pm. Entry is £2.