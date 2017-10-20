Parents to walk 10km in Waterlooville for little boy

Have your say

LOVING parents will be getting on their walking shoes tomorrow to raise money for their terminally ill little boy.

Lucia Anne and Michael Fellows will complete the 10km walk for their son Roman-Kyle.

The 22-month-old has Tay-Sachs, a rare and degenerative disease.

Only one in every 360,000 children world-wide are born with the condition and Lucia and Michael, from Havant, want to raise money and awareness for the illness.

Michael said: ‘Roman seemed healthy and fine until the age of six months after which he started to deteriorate and have multiple seizures and fits.

‘It is hard, every day is hard. But you just have to put one foot in front of the other and get on with it.’

Lucia has started a fundraising page with money raised going to the CATS Foundation which helps children with Tay-Sachs.

So far, they have raised half their fundraising target of £600.

Michael added: ‘Roman is our rock and he drives us to be better and do better every day.’

The walk is due to start at 10.30am at The Plough and Barleycorn, in Waterlooville.

They will walk to the town centre and then back to the pub.

During the walk, the group will be handing out awareness leaflets to members of the public.

Family and friends will be dressing up in various costumes.

After the walk, the pub is hosting a family fun day with bouncy castles, magicians, a raffle and face painting.

Tay-Sachs is caused by a mutation in the Hexa gene and causes permanent alteration in the DNA sequence that makes up a gene. It causes one or more processes of the body to not work properly.

To make a donation to Roman-Kyle visit gofundme.com/romankyle-taysachs-fighter.