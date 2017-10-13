Party in Hilsea to raise money and awareness for lymphoma charity

Have your say

A PURPLE-themed party will be raising awareness for lymphoma.

Karlie Madukaiwe has organised the event after she was diagnosed with Non Hodgkin lymphoma in May.

Families can enjoy the party this Sunday at Carousel Nursery, in Hilsea, where there will be games, refreshments and information on the illness.

Karlie said: ‘Since the day of my diagnosis I have gone through an emotional rollercoaster. I never knew it was possible to feel so ill yet so determined to beat this.

‘I have completed six chemotherapy sessions and am currently on what the doctors call a “rest” period before radiotherapy.’

The purple party will be raising money and awareness for the Lymphoma Association which supports people with the condition.

Karlie added: ‘Before I was diagnosed, I didn’t even know what lymphoma was. I had many questions and the charity website helped me gain knowledge and guidance.’

The event is at the nursery, on Northern Parade, between 10am and 2pm.