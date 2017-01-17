Patient dies while under the care of Southern Health

A PATIENT has died in Hampshire while receiving care from Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust.

The trust confirmed the patient was under the care of its mental health services.

Julie Dawes, interim chief executive, said: ‘I confirm with sadness that a patient has died whilst under the care of our mental health services.

‘We are offering support to the patient’s family and our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.

‘We have started an immediate investigation and a coroner’s inquest must take place before the facts can be fully established.

‘Due to this ongoing investigation and our duty of confidentiality, we cannot comment further until the inquest has concluded.’

A spokeswoman confirmed the death was in Hampshire.

As previously reported in The News, an official inspection last year concluded that 722 people being cared for by Southern Health had died unexpectedly over a four-year period.