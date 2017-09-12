Patient Lilah writes poem to say thanks to St Mary’s Treatment Centre

Have your say

A PATIENT has given her heartfelt thanks to a hospital medical team by putting pen to paper and writing a poem.

Lilah Fennell was treated for cataracts at St Mary’s Treatment Centre, in Milton, Portsmouth, and was so grateful to staff after her surgery she sent them a thank you.

I felt as if I were being treated like the Queen. Lilah Fennell

But rather than send a standard letter, Mrs Fennell got creative and wrote a poem to show her appreciation.

The 80-year-old, who has been writing poems since she was 15, said: ‘I have never been treated so well.

‘I did have some trepidation on my assessment visit.

‘I don’t think anyone really likes going to hospital and eye procedures in particular cause anxiety.

‘But I needn’t have worried. The receptionist was warm and welcoming and even walked me to my treatment room.

‘The consultant was very reassuring and when I went in to have the operation the theatre team were wonderful.

‘I was put in a very comfortable wheelchair, my surgery was quick and painless and after I was offered tea and biscuits.

‘I felt as if I was being treated like the Queen.’

Mrs Fennell, from Portchester, will have to return to St Mary’s Treatment Centre, run by Care UK, to have an operation on her other eye.

But she said she had no worries about the next procedure.

She added: ‘As soon as my surgeon gives me the OK, we will move on to the second cataract.

‘I would not dream of going anywhere else.’

Penny Daniels, the hospital director, said staff were always pleased when they received thanks, but said the poem was extra special.

‘We were all delighted to receive the poem,’ she said.

‘Any letter of thanks is gratefully received, but the extra special attention that went into creating the verse touched us.

‘The team work hard to create a calm and empathetic environment in a modern and professional setting and it is nice to hear Mrs Fennell agree in rhyme.’