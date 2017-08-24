Patients praise care while projects improve A&E

Have your say

INSPECTORS noted some signs of improvement at Queen Alexandra Hospital, despite a damning report on the state of the hopital.

During their visits to the Cosham site, the Care Quality Commission said patients were happy with their care and some changes had been made.

The report said: ‘There had been some improvement initiatives in the emergency department such as the pitstop and navigator nurse.

‘The development of the new pitstop scheme had reduced the number of patients who had to wait in the corridor.

‘Patients and their relatives told us they generally felt they were well cared for while in A&E.

‘Patients arriving in the emergency department were seen and assessed quickly by a senior doctor or nurse.’

The inspector also noted that patients were treated with dignity, respect and compassion while in A&E and the department was visible clean and uncluttered.

It added: ‘Staff spoke positively about recent changes in leadership with A&E.’