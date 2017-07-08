People with learning disabilities getting annual health checks increases

FIGURES have shown an improvement in the number of patients with learning disabilities receiving free annual health checks.

The percentage of patients with learning disabilities going to see their GP has more than doubled in the last year.

In Fareham and Gosport it has increased from 34.2 per cent from last year to 71.23 per cent this year.

In the area covered by south eastern Hampshire CCG the average uptake was 33.2 per cent. But this year, the uptake is 72.3 per cent.

Dr Andrew Holden, the primary care lead for the CCGs, said: ‘The improvements are very pleasing, and I would like to thank all the GPs practices for making such a concerted effort.

‘Of course the challenge now is to not only to maintain this improvement but continue to drive up these figures.

‘This is so important because people with learning disabilities often have poorer physical and mental health compared to others, and the health checks help us to spot and address health issues.’