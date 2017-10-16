Pink charity walk in Southsea raises thousands for Breast Cancer Now

Have your say

DRESSED in pink and holding pink balloons, people took part in a charity walk raising money and awareness for breast cancer.

The annual Pink Walk took place yesterday in Southsea and saw people walk from Canoe Lake to the funfair and back again.

From the left are Mo Baker, event organiser Sharon Forder and Lisa Redham Picture: Keith Woodland

Organised by Sharon Forder, the event raises money for Breast Cancer Now.

This is the eighth year Sharon, an area manager for Avon, has put on the walk, raising more than £23,000.

She said: ‘This is an event that I love organising every year.

‘After the first one, I knew this is something I wanted to keep doing and I knew it would carry on.

To have raised more than £23,000 from this family event is fantastic. Sharon Forder

‘Breast Cancer Now said a lot of people do the first walk and that’s it but I was determined to make it a date on the calendar every year.

‘To have raised more than £23,000 from this family event is fantastic. Every bit helps.

‘It is only a small charity and it is important to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.

‘Everyone knows someone who has been affected by it.’

Among the people who took part were best friends Millie Spink and Athena Lortal. Millie, from Havant, has been doing the walk since it started and has raised £1,400.

The 11-year-old was joined by Athena in holding a cake sale on Saturday to boost donations, raising £270.

Millie said: ‘It feels good to be helping people. I am so happy to have raised £1,400. I always look forward to doing the walk.’

Suzan Phillips was also taking part with members of the 21st Portsmouth Scout group.She said: ‘It is nice the children can take part and raise money.

‘It is good for them to be a part of it and we have been doing the walk for the past four years.’

After the walk, there was a cake sale and face painting.

Staff from the Canoe Lake Cafe baked the cakes and always host the party afterwards to celebrating people completing the walk.

Sharon added: ‘We are always grateful to the cafe for the support they give us. They work so hard to bake the cakes and are always so helpful.’