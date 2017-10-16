Plans could see patients need referral to visit A&E

PATIENTS could be banned from attending A&E unless they have been referred by a GP or 111, a health official has said.

The ‘talk before you walk’ scheme would mean patients could not turn to emergency departments for help without first seeking advice elsewhere.

Dr Helen Thomas, national medical adviser for integrated urgent care at NHS England, told a conference that it ‘may well pilot’ such a scheme - with the backing of the health secretary - in a bid to cut down the numbers attending A&E.

As previously reported in The News Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, has been facing an increase in numbers of people attending its emergency department.

The rise has seen ambulances forced to queue and a number of concerns raised by the Care Quality Commission.

But the British Medical Association and College of Emergency Medicine said the ‘talk before you walk’ plan was misguided and the pressure on A&E was actually due to seriously ill people needing care.