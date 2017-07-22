Plans for new 110-home development at St James Hospital to go on display

PLANS for a new 110-home estate on the site of Portsmouth hospital are set to go on display.

The Homes & Communities Agency is set to unveil its plans for an area of St James Hospital in Milton at a public consultation meeting on Monday.

Proposals for the new site will be shown at an exhibition at Milton Park Primary School in Eastney Road from 4pm.

Leaflets advertising the exhibition from consultants Ida-Design started to be distributed to residents earlier this week.

The display in the Beddow Library will run until August 11 but consultants for the plans will be available for residents to speak to at the school.

Janice Burkinshaw, chair of Milton Neighbourhood Forum said: ‘The more cynical of us feel it is inappropriate to launch this event to coincide with the children’s school holidays at a time of general close down.’

A planning application for the plans is set to be submitted to Portsmouth City Council at the end of August into early September.