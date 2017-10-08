Plans to merge two Southsea GP practices get green light

Have your say

TWO GP practices in Portsmouth have announced plans to merge from next year.

Eastney Practice and Trafalgar Medical Group in Southsea will be looking to join up from April after the proposal was agreed by Portsmouth Clinical Commissioning Group.

The CCG’s primary care commissioning committee gave the plan the green light at its recent meeting.

Both Eastney and Trafalgar practices have staff at Eastney Health Centre, although Trafalgar also has a base in Osborne Road.

GPs from the practices said the merger makes practical and financial sense to ensure their long-term sustainability.

Dr Jon Price, of the Trafalgar Medical Group Practice, said: ‘Our combined practice would be stronger, more resilient and better placed to attract new staff to replace retiring doctors and nurses.

‘We feel that together, we would be able to offer better services and access to our patients across Southsea.

‘The merger will make both practices much stronger for moving forwards to face the future challenges facing the NHS.

‘It will also help us give our patients the very best service that they rightfully expect and deserve.’

Dr Annie Eggins, of Eastney Practice, said they wanted to ‘maximise their efficiency’ and hope to do this with the merger.

‘By combining our organisations, there would be 12 or more GPs, eight practice nurses and several healthcare assistants to offer clinical care, providing plenty of choice and a greater skill mix than either practice can currently offer,’ she said.

‘Our reception and management staff will come together to pool resources and maximise our efficiency.

‘We will not only offer all our existing services, but in time we hope new ones as well.

‘The two practices also cover pretty much the same geographic area.’

Patients and stakeholders have been informed of the proposals.

The announcement follows the earlier merger of the Osborne Road and Ramillies practices, which joined together to form the Trafalgar Medical Group.