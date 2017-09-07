Play team at Naomi House and Jacksplace shortlisted for award

THE team in charge of activities at a children’s hospice has been short-listed for an award.

The Play and Activities Team at Naomi House and Jacksplace has been nominated in the Children and Young People Now Awards 2017.

Based in Winchester, the hospice cares for children with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses across the south including Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and Havant.

Its six employees in the Play and Activities Team have been shortlisted for the Play Award, recognising projects that have done the most to offer children and young people the opportunities to play freely and enjoy childhood.

Huw Bromage, play and activities co-ordinator, said: ‘We really are delighted to be recognised in the awards.

‘Our team has been on something of a journey over the last few years, growing in size, scope and ensuring that play was central to a child’s care and development.’

The winners will be announced in November.