Police looking for three men in car outside house

POLICE are looking for three men who were seen in a Volkswagen Golf outside a house in Horndean.

Between 6.45pm and 6.55pm on Wednesday, the men were disturbed by a resident returning home in Downwood Way. The group then made off in the grey car.

In a Hampshire Alert post, police said there was no sign the men entered the house but there was damage to the rear patio doors and side gate.

If you have any information call police on 101 and quote reference number 44170385210.

Police have also advised people to check side gates and rear fencing is secure and in good repair.