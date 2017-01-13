Pompey fans can learn about drinking ahead of game

POMPEY fans will be invited to learn about safe levels of drinking ahead of the game tomorrow.

Members of Portsmouth City Council’s wellbeing service will be at Fratton Park ahead of the match against Leyton Orient.

The wellbeing team will be inviting fans to use the new online alcohol checker from Public Health England which looks at whether your drinking is putting you at risk.

Fans will also be able to take part in the Pouring Challenge to see what measures they would serve themselves at home and how much extra this is to pub servings.

Dr Jason Horsley, director of Public Health at the council, said: ‘We’re not telling people to be teetotal. But we do want to raise awareness about the damage we can do to ourselves when we drink above the recommended levels.’

Paul Allen, health trainer at Pompey in the Community, added: ‘We’re pleased to have the wellbeing service here to deliver important messages to the fans about enjoying a drink without putting your health at risk.’