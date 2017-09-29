Port Solent signs up to autism hour

Have your say

A SHOPPING centre is taking part in a national project to make places more autism-friendly.

All the shops, bars and restaurant at Port Solent will be taking part in Autism Hour, run by the National Autistic Society.

On October 2, from 10am, they will be dimming their lights, turning down music and the staff will learn about autism.

Lisa Fowler, events, marketing and centre administrator, said: ‘We believe it’s important to cater for everyone at Port Solent and look forward to offering a relaxed, less overwhelming environment for autistic people.

Flip Out Chichester is also taking part in the scheme with two consecutive autism hours on October 5 from 6pm to 8pm.