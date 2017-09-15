Portsmouth CCG is holding AGM next week

THE achievements of an NHS organisation which decides where money should be spent in the health system will be heard at a meeting.

Portsmouth Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is holding its annual general meeting on September 20.

Chief clinical officer Dr Linda Collie will sum up the CCGs year and will also look ahead to the future of health and care in the city.

The AGM is being held between 4pm and 5pm in Conference Room A, on the second floor of the civic offices in Guildhall Square.

It is open to the public, who are welcome to attend.

In her review of the year, Dr Collie will highlight CCG achievements which have included extending the GP visiting service for patients who might otherwise need hospital care. She will also talk about the priority need to improve urgent care arrangements.

The AGM will be preceded in the same venue at 1pm by the primary care commissioning committee, and from 3p, by a meeting of the CCG’s governing body.