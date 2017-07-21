Portsmouth CCG looking for new board member

Have your say

THE service in charge of allocating money to health services is recruiting a new member to be a ‘critical friend’.

Portsmouth Clinical Commissioning Group (CCGs) is advertising to replace long-standing lay member Tom Morton who retired at the end of May.

The post, for four days a month, pays £13,136. Lay members do not usually have a previous specialist or professional knowledge of the organisation they represent.

Dr Elizabeth Fellows, who chairs the CCG governing board, said: ‘We are looking for a high calibre individual.

‘The successful candidate will have a strong commitment to the NHS, want better outcomes for Portsmouth people and have a strong sense of accountability and probity.

‘They will share responsibility as part of the team to ensure the CCG exercises its functions effectively, efficiently, economically with good governance and challenges us where necessary. They will in effect be a critical friend.’

The closing date for applications is July 31. For more details call (023) 9289 9500.