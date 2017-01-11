Portsmouth council service needs to improve, says CQC

A SERVICE which looks after adults with learning disabilities has been told it needs to improve by a watchdog inspector.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) carried out an unannounced inspection on Russets, in Portsmouth, and rated the facility as requires improvement.

But the inspector noted the service, run by Portsmouth City Council, did support people and staff were respectful and valued people.

During their visit the inspector looked at if the service was safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Its safety was marked as ‘requires improvement’, with the report saying: ‘We found in one unit that medicines that were to be stored in a fridge were stored in the main fridge in the kitchen and were accessible to anyone.

‘This type of medicine should be stored securely.’

It added: ‘We saw in one bedroom the washbowl was being stored in the toilet bowl and a drinking bottle was being stored on the top of the toilet.

‘Another bedroom had a tambourine and plastic balls stored in the bathroom.’

The service, on Gatcombe Drive in Hilsea, was also ‘requires improvement’ for being well-led. The report found there was a lack of robust and regular auditing, meaning the service had no effective systems in place to continually monitor the service provided.

But the staff were highlighted for their hard work and the effort they made with service users.

The inspector said: ‘We observed staff members encouraging people to remain independent.

‘Their approach was calm, sensitive, respectful and they valued people. We saw people laughing and smiling with staff members.’

Justin Wallace-Cook, assistant head of adult services, residential and learning disability services at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘While we are naturally disappointed that the service was seen as requiring improvement, we’re glad that it was described as effective and caring.’

‘The concerns raised by the inspectors in the report have been addressed since the inspection and we’re confident that the service has since improved and will continue to provide a valued service.’