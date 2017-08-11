Portsmouth first aider finalist in award after treating man who amputated fingers

QUICK thinking has seen a first aider nominated for an award after he provided vital treatment to a man who chopped his fingers off.

Mark Farmer, from Cosham in Portsmouth, gave first aid to the man after a log-cutting incident on a farm last September saw him lose three fingers.

Having been taught first aid throughout my career, I’m a huge advocate for learning these skills. Mark Farmer

His brave actions have seen Mark short-listed as a finalist in the St John Ambulance Everyday Heroes Awards, supported by Laerdal Medical.

Mark, who is a Second Lieutenant in the Army Cadet Force Association, helped the casualty by dressing the wound and treating him for shock. He also wrapped the amputated fingers in cling film and a cloth before placing them in a bag of frozen chips.

Thanks to Mark’s quick reaction, after 14 hours of surgery two of the fingers were re-attached to the victim.

Mark is now one of five finalists in the Everyday Hero category of the awards which will take place in London on September 28.

The 48-year-old, of Harleston Road, said: ‘I’m really over the moon to be recognised for using these skills.

‘First aiders should be celebrated – they play a vital role in stepping in during those first few minutes and can be the difference between life and death until the emergency services arrive.

‘Having been taught first aid throughout my career, I’m a huge advocate for learning these skills.

‘The incident back in September is not the only time I’ve used first aid to help someone, showing that you never know when you may need this amazing life skills.’

Mark is a project manager at Heathrow Airport and is his workplace first aider. He also helps train the Cadets as part of his role in Army Cadet Force Association.

He added: ‘I believe all young people should be taught first aid; not just a one-off lesson, but continuous learning throughout their education.’