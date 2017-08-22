Portsmouth friends to tackle 101-mile walk for man with cancer

A TEAM of colleagues will be tackling a 101-mile walk for their friend who has leukaemia.

Steve Kramer and eight other employees from Bridgecoat Limited, in Hilsea, will be completing the challenge for Charlie Pharoah.

When Charlie told us he had leukaemia, we immediately started thinking of ways we can help him. Steve Kramer

When the 28-year-old, from Drayton, was diagnosed with cancer his colleagues decided to do something to help him and decided to take on South Downs Way.

The route will take the group from Eastbourne to Winchester through the South Downs National Park.

Steve said: ‘When Charlie told us he had leukaemia, we immediately started thinking of ways we can help him.

‘He has a young family who rely on him and we wanted to show our support.

‘We chose the walk because we wanted a fundraiser that would be a challenge but something we could still achieve. None of us are hikers or have taken on a route of this distance. We are quite unfit but have been training at weekends.’

The walk will start on Friday and the group will finish four days later on Bank holiday Monday. They will be camping overnight with two extra people to help out with all their gear.

But with the walk just over a week away, the distance has become more real.

Steve, from Buckland, added: ‘We are all excited to be doing the walk but a little nervous too.

‘It has become a reality just how near it is and how far we have to go.

‘But I am planning to do a 26-mile walk this weekend to help and we are all determined to finish it.’

As well as raising money for Charlie, donations from the walk will be split between Macmillan Cancer Support, Cancer Research UK and The Rowans Hospice. So far, around £2,500 has been raised.

Steve said: ‘We are all really proud of how much we have raised.

‘Since we found out about the diagnosis we have been giving £30 of our monthly wages to help Charlie. We just want to do what we can.’

The group has different fundraising pages for the three different charities.

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/charlie4; justgiving.com/fundraising/charlie3 or justgiving.com/fundraising/daniel-deeks.

To donate to Charlie directly email Steve at steve_kramer@hotmail.co.uk.