Portsmouth group aims to help people with dementia

A DEMENTIA service is celebrating the launch of a new group to support people affected by the condition.

Remind, based in Portsmouth, helped launch the city’s Dementia Action Alliance in Gunwharf Quays.

The group is a network of organisations and businesses who want to improve the lives of people affected by dementia.

Sarita Chavda, from Remind, said: ‘We are pleased to have reached this far with the alliance and registering Portsmouth as a dementia-friendly city.

‘This launch event is a great way to celebrate where we have reached and where we would like to be in the future in making the city a community more aware of dementia.’

Penny Ford, Alzheimer’s Society’s senior dementia friendly communities officer, added: ‘It’s vital people living with dementia should still be able to enjoy all Portsmouth has to offer.

‘The alliance aims to address the isolation people can feel and we are delighted to see the city’s attractions and services committing to helping those with dementia.’