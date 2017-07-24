Portsmouth home to thousands of stem cell donors

MORE than 1,000 people across a city constituency have signed up to be potential stem cell donors.

Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North MP joined a cross-party parliamentary event last week to celebrate 1,236 donors signing up in her constituency.

Ms Mordaunt attended the all-party parliamentary group on stem cell transplantation event last Tuesday.

The MP is encouraging more people from the constituency, particularly men aged 16 to 30 and people from black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds. She said: ‘I am very proud that Portsmouth North has 1,236 people who have selflessly volunteered to give someone a second chance at life. It could make an enormous difference.’