Portsmouth MP Flick Drummond calls for more jobs for autistic workers

AN MP has called for more employers to take on people with autism.

Flick Drummond, Portsmouth South MP, says businesses should be more accommodating to employees with the condition after meeting with charity Autism Hampshire.

The charity has recently received a grant to help 36 people across the country with CV advice, workplace adjustments and preparation for interviews.

Mrs Drummond said: ‘Autism affects people in many different ways and is often not diagnosed or recognised in the workplace.

‘But by making small adjustments and with a little training, employers can provide a thriving environment for people with autism. Many autistic people have tremendous skills and by not looking at those with this condition, employers are missing out on a very valuable workforce.’

The politician will be holding a seminar later in the year about the subject. More information on the charity is at autismhampshire.org.uk